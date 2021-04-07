Waltonchain (WTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50.86 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $149.88 million and approximately $50.86 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.88 or 0.03528219 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.