Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $289.12 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Wanchain has a market cap of $289.12 million and $21.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.39 or 0.00309117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 324.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020006 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

