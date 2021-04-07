Warren East Sells 937 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65).

LON:RR traded up GBX 2.84 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 111.76 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,842,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock has a market cap of £9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.47. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 312.25 ($4.08).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

