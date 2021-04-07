Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Connections by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after buying an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

