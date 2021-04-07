Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.
NYSE:WCN opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $111.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.