Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

NYSE:WCN opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

