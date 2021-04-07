Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

NYSE WM opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $90.91 and a twelve month high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

