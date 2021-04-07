Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at Raymond James

Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waterfront Capital from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waterfront Capital from C$102.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Waterfront Capital alerts:

WFG stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,306. Waterfront Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Waterfront Capital Corporation provides business advisory and capital market services to public and non-public companies. It also offers reporting and financial, and investment assistance services. The company serves as a strategic partner and provides business advisory services in the areas of venture capital markets, investor relations, initial public offerings and secondary financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public market administration, as well as media and marketing advice.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Waterfront Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterfront Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.