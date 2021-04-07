Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) PT Raised to C$120.00 at Scotiabank

Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waterfront Capital from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waterfront Capital from C$102.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CVE WFG traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,306. Waterfront Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Waterfront Capital Corporation provides business advisory and capital market services to public and non-public companies. It also offers reporting and financial, and investment assistance services. The company serves as a strategic partner and provides business advisory services in the areas of venture capital markets, investor relations, initial public offerings and secondary financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public market administration, as well as media and marketing advice.

