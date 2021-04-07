Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Waters worth $27,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after buying an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after buying an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $304.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

