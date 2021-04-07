wave edu coin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 193.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 90.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $242,135.41 and $3.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00264939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.00779086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,416.58 or 0.99557204 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

