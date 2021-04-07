Waves Reaches 1-Day Volume of $177.50 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $177.50 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $12.10 or 0.00021716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00027813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009816 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,782,048 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.