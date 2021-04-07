WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Cap of $947.21 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $947.21 million and $673.23 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 402.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00007057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00773415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.76 or 1.00259183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

