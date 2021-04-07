Wealthlocks (WLT) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Wealthlocks has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $25,293.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wealthlocks coin can now be purchased for $54.71 or 0.00096479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00070093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00258493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,730.74 or 1.00043539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,187 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

