WeBlock (WON) Price Up 108.5% Over Last 7 Days

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, WeBlock has traded 108.5% higher against the dollar. WeBlock has a market cap of $162,599.45 and $18,087.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00055159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.09 or 0.00634413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00079282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

WeBlock Coin Profile

WeBlock (CRYPTO:WON) is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip . WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock . WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

WeBlock Coin Trading

