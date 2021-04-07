Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.48. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of KMX opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

