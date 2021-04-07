Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OSMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2021 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

4/2/2021 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/23/2021 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

3/17/2021 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

OSMT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,826. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

