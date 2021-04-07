Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) recently:

4/1/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00.

3/9/2021 – Lyft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $76.00.

2/11/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $37.00 to $58.00.

2/9/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. 6,120,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

