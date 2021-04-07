Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) recently:

3/31/2021 – Marker Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Marker Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Marker Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Marker Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Marker Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 5,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

