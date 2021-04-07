Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $890.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $890.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.17.
Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $784.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $724.32 and a 200-day moving average of $687.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $440.00 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
