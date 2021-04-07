Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,176 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.56% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.47%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

