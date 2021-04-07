Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 19,884 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,660,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,674,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth $5,715,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $3,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

