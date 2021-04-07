Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 20,239 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.