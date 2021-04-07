Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 7,568 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of ShotSpotter worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 215,291 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ShotSpotter by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTI opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.21 million, a P/E ratio of 156.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $754,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

