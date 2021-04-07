Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 84,467 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Accuray worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accuray during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARAY stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $471.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

