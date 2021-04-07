Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 9,287 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCO. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

