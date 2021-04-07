Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Park-Ohio worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $437.28 million, a PE ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

