Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of World Acceptance worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 132.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The firm has a market cap of $908.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,464.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,081.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,400,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,960 shares of company stock worth $5,994,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

