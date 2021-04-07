Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Cutera worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cutera by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $554.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

