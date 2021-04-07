Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

