Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,585 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.