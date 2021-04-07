Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 91,345 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IEP opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

