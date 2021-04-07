Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.22 Million Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 191.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.78% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMED. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 172.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $226.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.