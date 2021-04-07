Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

DBD stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

