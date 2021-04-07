Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,214 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Plantronics worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Plantronics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plantronics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

