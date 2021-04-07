Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.26 Million Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNA Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 962,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

