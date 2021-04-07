Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.28 Million Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 282.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of TravelCenters of America worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TA. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $402.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.