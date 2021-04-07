Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after buying an additional 359,711 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $17,760,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 434.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 162,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

