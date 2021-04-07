Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Aegion worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aegion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 18.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aegion stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $875.17 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegion Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

