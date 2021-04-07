Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,738.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 838.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

PAGS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

