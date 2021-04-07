Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.30 Million Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Alerus Financial worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

