Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.31 Million Position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

MEN opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.

