Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.