Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 307.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,911 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Alector worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth $111,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

