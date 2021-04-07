Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.64% of Genie Energy worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genie Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 22,687.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 222,338 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

