Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 61.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.98 million, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

