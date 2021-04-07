Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347,167 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of American Software worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $686.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.