Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 57,100 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of IVERIC bio worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 72.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after buying an additional 2,071,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 61.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 424,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 88.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 94,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $552.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

