Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 64,158 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $9,241,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $8,181,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.