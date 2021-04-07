Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of Stereotaxis worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stereotaxis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 31.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 596.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

STXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

