Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Omega Flex worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Flex stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

